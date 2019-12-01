Editor:
After following Representative Stefanik's actions in Congress, I am skeptical of her true intentions and concerns for the people of the North Country here in the 21st District. Watching and listening to Representative Stefanik's conduct and demeanor during the impeachment hearing has given me no reason to end my skepticism. In her weekly report dated Nov. 22, 2019, she, not once but twice, commented on how it was the Trump administration and not the Obama administration that provided Ukraine with lethal aid. What Stefanik failed to mention was the abundance of defense aid provided Ukraine by the Obama administration.
In 2016 the Obama administration provided $53 million in military and security aid to Ukraine that included vehicles, patrol boats, body armor, night-vision goggles, and humanitarian assistance. Between 2014-2016 the U.S., under the Obama administration, appropriated more than $600 million in security assistance to Ukraine. Under the Obama administration the federal government started the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative allowing Congress to appropriate $850 million in military equipment to Ukraine from 2016-2019. Again, this was initiated by Obama not Trump. In the last year of the Obama administration, Congress authorized lethal aid to Ukraine but it did not include the javelins.
However, none of this matters in regard to the impeachment hearings as the question before the Intelligence Committee is not about who gave what to Ukraine but rather what were Trump's motives for suspending military aid to Ukraine. In Stefanik's distortion of the facts there is real pause for anyone considering supporting her for re-election in 2020. From my perspective truth matters. I will be voting for Tedra Cobb.
John Bucci, Old Forge