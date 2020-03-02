Letter to the editor: Stefanik's actions are minus for area

Many hard-core North Country hockey fans will recognize the critical “plus/minus” rating used to measure the overall results of any hockey player. If a player is on the ice when a goal is scored for their team, it becomes a “plus 1;” if a player is on the ice when the opposing team scores a goal, that becomes a “minus 1.” If your personal “plus/minus” rating heads into negative territory, it’s a signal to your teammates you’re not working well for the right results.

Elise Stefanik claims she has “results” for the North Country, but I must be watching a different game. It looks like the NY-21 team is consistently losing possession and taking hits: a GOP tax bill penalizing New York residents; GOP rescinding EPA air-quality controls that return the risk of acid rain in our Adirondacks; a three-year Trump hiring moratorium at the VA, hurting veteran health care; the attempt at corrupting Ukraine with our federal military dollars; our national debt exploding under Trump; the eroding of federal human rights for women; the measuring of coronavirus and all health care in dollars, not human cost; naming inexperienced and compromised men as directors of National Intelligence; and valuing the raking in of PAC money instead of valuing leadership, science, policy and integrity. And we see Stefanik cheering like this is a good game for us. It’s not.