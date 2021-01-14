Letter to the editor: Stefanik reveals herself as an anarchist

Editor:

As shocked and appalled as I was — and am — by the outrageous violence in the sacred halls of our nation's Capitol building this past week, I am more shocked and appalled that our own congressional representative, Elise "Sedition" Stefanik, has proven that she not only condones this behavior, but fully supports it.

To her and her supporters I say — sedition in advancement of craven political ambition is not a value shared by the good people of the North Country. Elise Stefanik is an embarrassment; a shameful "representative" of the democratic values of our country, our state, her constituents, and your family.

Resign your position immediately, Ms. Stefanik. If you do not, it will prove that your motives of "service" are to self alone. You will surely be primaried and humiliated in the next election cycle. You and your financial supporters will be exposed for what you truly are... anarchists.

I urge all patriotic Americans in this congressional district to loudly voice your disapproval of her by demanding her resignation at stefanik.house.gov.

Maynard Jarvis, Fort Edward

