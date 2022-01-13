Letter to the editor: Stefanik remarks are insincere

Note the lack of mention of the role of Donald Trump and the rioters themselves in Congresswoman Stefanik's remarks on the anniversary of Jan. 6. Nancy Pelosi did not instigate or break in.

How sincere were any of those few words when within the week she will sit at a table at Mar-a-Lago to fundraise for $25,000 a ticket? Elise Stefanik is so little disturbed by the events of Jan. 6 that she can comfortably sit at the table with the man who encouraged the mob then watched it on TV when he had the power to stop it. So who has the principles here? I'd say neither, two partisan hacks absent of concern for democracy.