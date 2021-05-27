Letter to the editor: Stefanik really cares for troops

Editor:

Many of you already have some idea about Elise’s record of results for veterans and troops. She has recovered thousands upon thousands of benefits for NY-21 veterans.

She worked with President Trump to drastically improve the quality of care the VA provides. She successfully protected Fort Drum from sequestration, and more recently has positioned Fort Drum for a new missile defense installation. Elise has not once taken a vote against our troops and vets, nor once taken a vote that weakens this great nation’s national security.

For all of this, I’d like to thank Elise. As a veteran who served in the United States Marine Corps, I would like Elise to know that many of us have been watching her, and know she’s done a great job. I know she will take this same pro-America, pro-vets mindset with her into leadership of the Republican Party. This is a good thing for our troops and for our nation.

It’s time we have leadership again who really cares for our troops and vets and will get busy working to improve their health care, benefits and also the security of our country.

William Crowe, Greenfield

