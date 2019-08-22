Editor:
I would like to thank The Post-Star's editorial board for finally addressing Congresswoman Stefanik's long-standing practice of avoiding town hall meetings. Your comparison of "Elusive Elise” with our neighboring congressman has been something that those of us on social media have been complaining about for many years. Having said that, I feel your article did not go far enough with your criticism.
Here is why. First of all, I'm sure that your Post-Star reporters have at one time or another attended a Stefanik town hall. I certainly have, and what never ceases to amaze me is how "controlled" these get-togethers are. Are your readers aware that direct questions are not allowed from the very voters Elise is supposed to be representing? Here is how she pulls this off. It is important to point out that a town hall with Elise is actually a town hall with her and a well-paid team of security and staffers. Instead of simply standing onstage and fielding questions from her constituents, audience members are required to submit written questions on an index card! Once submitted, her staff censors these questions into separate piles. Acceptable questions are then handed over to a loyal staff moderator who then is given the green light to ask Elise in public. I submitted two questions regarding health care during the 2016 campaign and both were placed in the unacceptable pile (which was stacked pretty high). Now having criticized Elise for this practice, I would hope that her opponent would set an example and simply follow Delgado or Tonko's practice of respecting her potential voters enough to have a direct dialogue with them. If our local politicians are so concerned about Russia, I suggest they stop acting like we live in a Russian democracy.
Paul Itzo, Fort Edward