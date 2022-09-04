 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Stefanik puts Trump before constituents

Letter to the editor

On Aug. 28 some guy from Glens Falls wrote about Stefanik, student debt cartoons, Trump haters and more. He evidently slept through Trump's continual violation of our laws. Did he miss Trump “University,” which cost Trump over a million? Trump cry-brags about being the most investigated president in history, and for once he’s right. He’s the most investigated because he’s done more things that call for investigation than any other president.

Why is college debt forgiveness even an issue? It was CEOs who undermined our white- and blue-collar workers by shipping jobs overseas. It was the same CEOs who took the profits rather than invest in new products and jobs, which rebuild their workforce, resulting in lower purchasing power and less relative income for white- and blue-collar workers.

The wealthiest got tax cuts while college became unaffordable except by debt. The greed that has taken a greater and greater slice of the pie for the wealthy and corporations took place even while we created greater GDP.

This all leads to political grubs like Stefanik. She's totally Trump's girl, putting his benefit above ours. The founders knew that money and power corrupt and that Washington was to be the model for service before self. Stefanik puts self above all else. She cares not for your welfare if you're not a big bucks player. She is owned by Trump.

The Republican Party used to believe in equality, separation of church and state, a safe environment, a safe work environment and education for all. Now they give lip service to all while leaving women without control of their own bodies. Stefanik is not a real Republican but a part of the MAGA mutation that undermines our democratic American values. Disgraziata!

Al Scoonzarielli, Moreau

