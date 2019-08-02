Editor:
It sickened me to watch Elise Stefanik our district’s representative during the Mueller hearing taking the opportunity of a national audience on the greatest of threats to our Democratic processes to follow the Republican Party line of blame the investigators. A hearing on a major party candidate for president asking Russia for help, accepting the help and coordinating his message with infiltrations of a hostile state and this is what she thinks to ask? “It’s for the record,” she explains. It is for the record of her party assignment. I sensed her reluctance to go too far — she mitigates — it’s tied in to the goal of stopping the next one, she explains. Her party had both houses of Congress for two years. What does working on it mean? She reminded me of Trent Lott sticking up for Nixon during the Watergate hearings. He made out. Putin must be laughing out loud.
Trump is dangerous, but the investigation and subsequent conviction of a dozen or so of his aids, some of them government officials, might help deter other of his sycophants from illegal actions in support of his most dangerous urges. So, special counsel investigations are one of our country’s essential checks on the vast powers of the presidency. Ms. Stefanik’s participation in efforts to undermine this check is shameful. Her effort to disguise and obfuscate her role with empty statements about how she is working on legislation to make Trump’s morally deprived, self-serving actions a crime, is despicable deceit. She puts her career before country.
Michael White, Glens Falls