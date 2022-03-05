Letter to the editor: Stefanik pushes the real science

Editor:

If these past two years have taught us anything, it is that the most dangerous thing on this Earth is not a virus, but a government who is mad with power and control.

When a government can define individuals as essential and nonessential, when they actively pursue a false narrative, when your business and church must close and the liquor stores remain open, when you can get fast food to go but gyms are closed, and when your governor poses maskless with children while extending mask mandates, then you must realize that none of what has occurred these past two year was about our health.

I am proud to have a woman that represents us who has stood up against these displays of government overreach. We have seen this most recently in her support for parents who are fighting to unmask their children and restore some sanity to this state.

It is a sad day when our government has more control over these children than their parents. I am proud to have a congresswoman who stands with the people of this district and not those pushing this false narrative. Now more than ever, we need politicians like Congresswoman Stefanik.

Don Ward, Greenwich

