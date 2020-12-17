Letter to the editor: Stefanik, please stop your nonsense

Editor:

Representative Elise Stefanik, I am baffled about your recent decision to join the lawsuit initiated by the state of Texas against Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan. Last I knew, you had moved to New York to represent the 21st District, my home district. Why as my representative are you accusing other states of mismanaging their election process?

I would think that any state that decided to allow their legally authorized voters a means to vote in a safe, healthy manner would be encouraged. How after your fellow Republicans, in some of the named states, supporters of the former president, implicitly defend the integrity of their respective state’s election do you know better? How does Texas know better?

Using this logic, what is stopping other states from alleging our district’s in-person vote should not be counted, because all the people that voted in person could have spread COVID-19? We should only count the mail-in ballots, hmm… Are you reading this Vermont?

You regularly tout your well-deserved support of the military — you do know that a large majority of those that serve vote by mail, don’t you? Texas says their votes should not count. It appears you agree.