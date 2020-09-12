Letter to the editor: Stefanik, please rebuke Pres. Trump

Editor:

Today I've read a couple of articles online and saw a TV clip about President Trump, encouraging his supporters to "Vote Twice."

I would like to ask my congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, who also serves as the president's New York campaign manager, if she has advised her candidate that this is illegal? I also would like to know what attempts she has made to ensure a fair election consistent with her oath of office and the Constitution?

Voting is the foundation of our democracy and a right and responsibility of all eligible Americans to participate. The president's campaign continues to attempt to compromise the integrity of our electoral process.

As a self-proclaimed bipartisan representative, it is time she publicly begins to represent all constituents of the 21st Congressional District and tells the president and his campaign to cease breaking the law and his oath of office. I look forward to her public response to all of her constituents.

Joe Finan, Greenwich

