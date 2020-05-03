Letter to the editor: Stefanik plays dangerous games

Editor:
On Jan. 13, 2017, days before Trump’s inauguration, Elise Stefanik is appointed to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Stefanik’s stated responsibility is “protecting national security.” Stage set.
Prior to Stefanik’s appointment on HPSCI, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn did these things:
- Traveled to Moscow in 2015, accepting $45K to be a speaker at an RU (Russian-state TV) banquet, where Flynn sat next to Vladimir Putin. Flynn did not disclose the payment as required by law;
- Signed a $500K contract for his lobbying group to represent Turkish interests in the United States. Despite a career in intel, Flynn did not register as a foreign agent as required by law;
- Sits in on classified national security briefings, as a senior campaign adviser to Trump, despite not disclosing he is a paid foreign agent for Turkey;
- Accepts the nomination to be Trump’s national security adviser, after illegally engaging a foreign ambassador as a private citizen.
This week, in regard to Flynn’s interview where he lied to the FBI, Stefanik’s twitter feed incredulously calls out the FBI, not Flynn, for “corruption and coverup.” This coordinated GOP spin, also parroted by compromised and recused HSPCI chair Devin Nunes and Fox’s Sean Hannity, comes directly after a document dump that implicates the Trump White House in illegal conversations regarding a pardon for Flynn’s guilty plea for lying about surreptitious discussions with Sergei Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador, in the fall of 2016.
Despite Stefanik’s grave responsibility to our national security, Elise again chooses to defend the ethical breaches of monumental proportion that benefit Trump and the administration’s compromised players.
Stefanik is a danger to our national security, and is playing dangerous games.
Vote her out, NY21. Vote Tedra Cobb.
Julie Wash, Saratoga Springs
