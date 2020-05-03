Letter to the editor: Stefanik plays dangerous games

This week, in regard to Flynn’s interview where he lied to the FBI, Stefanik’s twitter feed incredulously calls out the FBI, not Flynn, for “corruption and coverup.” This coordinated GOP spin, also parroted by compromised and recused HSPCI chair Devin Nunes and Fox’s Sean Hannity, comes directly after a document dump that implicates the Trump White House in illegal conversations regarding a pardon for Flynn’s guilty plea for lying about surreptitious discussions with Sergei Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador, in the fall of 2016.