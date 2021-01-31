Letter to the editor: Stefanik on wrong side of history

Editor:

I love teachable moments. I also love interdisciplinary lessons. Let’s combine some math with civics.

In the U.S., to win an election, a candidate needs 50% plus one of the votes cast. Pretty simple math. The other part of that formula is that there will be up to 50% minus one disappointed voters. Always. In any and every election. That’s potentially a lot of voters whose candidate did not win and it is how democracy works.

In her floor remarks in Congress on Jan. 6, after the historic insurrection that trashed our Capitol and attempted to trash the presidential election, and also left five dead, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik uttered the following: “Tens of millions of Americans are concerned…“

She used this “concern” as her justification for objecting to the election results in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, and also for signing onto the amicus brief looking to overturn these results. This, even after members of the last administration announced this was the most secure election in our nation’s history.