To hear our congresswoman advocate for parents this week was a long time in the making. The absurdities that COVID revealed lit a fire in the belly of many parents only to be snuffed out with threats of domestic terrorism. Anyone with some semblance understood this accusation was not only maniacal, it was erroneous.

Unfortunately, many parents were going up against the same institutions which had indoctrinated a superior sense of authority over their children and the shortage of hope caused many people to fall in line as they were sold an alternative narrative that this was not happening. Elise Stefanik has been paying attention and vowed to hold the government accountable in regards to their equating concerned parents on the same level of domestic terrorists.

She recently called out the corrupt FBI and their intention to use federal enforcement tools to not only target but prosecute parents for simply being invested in the well-being of their child. Exposing the Biden administration as the driving factors of this manufactured crisis was paramount, for far too long it had gone unchecked.

I would like to commend Congresswoman Stefanik for bringing this to light as there has been an immense focus on Twitter lately and she did not allow this issue to become clouded.

Prospect is back in Congress, drive is back in Congress, transparency is back in Congress, and it is not surprising that it is spearheaded by a mom who speaks truth for so many Americans.

Renee McEvilly,

Eagle Bridge