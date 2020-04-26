Letter to the editor: Stefanik offers another false choice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

"Democrats can choose to side with the Chinese Communist party or can choose to work in a bipartisan fashion." This quote is from Elise Stefanik’s social media.

Bipartisan... The hypocrisy is astounding. This statement is a page out of Trump's attack and divide playbook.

The fact Ms. Stefanik has chosen these tactics is not surprising to me. It was just a matter of time before she lock-stepped to Trump, and now she's become his biggest cheerleader.

She is the most partisan, poisonous, media-manipulating representative this district has ever had.

The people that run her campaign and social media should be ashamed and take a hard look at what they are putting to print as it will remain there forever.

It has never been clearer whose interests she has at heart. And they are not the good people of this district.

Beth Wadleigh, Fort Edward

