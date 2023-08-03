"The American people understand that Joe Biden and his Administration are engulfed in one of the biggest political corruption scandals of all time.” That’s from Rep. (Elise) Stefanik’s “Statement on the Continued Witch Hunt By Biden's Corrupt DOJ Against President Trump.” Really.

Nicolle Wallace uses the terms Earth 1 and Earth 2. The former is where those of us who are reality-based live. The latter is where that statement hails from. I follow the news too religiously and I have no idea what corruption scandal President Biden is “engulfed” in, let alone biggest of all time. Also, the allegation is that Biden is corrupt, along with (Attorney General Merrick) Garland and the entire DOJ and FBI and Jack Smith and the grand jury and all witnesses against Trump? Everyone except Trump is dishonest. Some of us get tired of having to push back against the gaslighting and reminding ourselves we’re not the crazy ones.

I’ve read the recent indictment of Defendant Trump. Stefanik should do so and see what evidence looks like. It’s not sketchy international fugitive witnesses and audio tapes that may or may not exist. Trump is alleged to have conspired to destroy evidence three days after receiving a subpoena, for instance. That evidence was, and is, real and tangible audio and video. Jack Smith is a great American. God bless him.

In other Bizarro World efforts, how’s the expungement of Trump’s impeachments and the retaliatory impeachment of Biden coming along? I see that Speaker McCarthy doesn’t know what the charges will be, but he’s on board anyway. What a serious political party.

Should be wonderful for those 18 House members in Biden districts. Either go along with that nitwittery or have the king of indictments call for primary opponents. Red tsunami 2024?

Kevin Robbins

Fort Edward