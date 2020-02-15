Letter to the editor: Stefanik not for less fortunate

Editor:

Ms. Stefanik has once again shown her inability to consider all her constituents when she has an opportunity to provide them with some positive and supportive legislation. Like the county clerk in Kentucky who lost her job last year for refusing to allow a gay couple to purchase a marriage license, Ms. Stefanik has refused to help pass legislation which would be of great value to many of her less wealthy constituents, namely some form of single-payer health care insurance for all.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The reason she gave me was because the legislation currently being considered would have included allowing abortions. It’s not as if this proposed legislation made abortions mandatory for all women regardless of their beliefs, it was only included as a health care option, thus making the legislation applicable to as many as possible, taking into account the great variety of religious and ethical beliefs of our citizens.

Many years ago Massachusetts passed a law that made it illegal for a doctor to prescribe any woman contraceptives. Thus this law made it legal for one religious group to proscribe for all women in Massachusetts an important part of many women’s personal health and hygiene practices, regardless of their religious or non-religious affiliations.