Editor:
I am appalled by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik's antics at the House Intelligence Committee's hearings. Joining the shirt-sleeve-costumed GOP attack dog, Jim Jordan, Ms. Stefanik has revealed her colors. No longer an independent thinker, if she ever was, this Harvard graduate should know better. She has drunk the Kool-Aid, and bought into the fake news that is Donald Trump. When the time comes, he will throw her under the proverbial bus with all his other former allies. How can this clearly smart woman believe the lies, excuse the dementia, ignore the smarmy self-serving, and disregard the dangerous narcissism of our man in the Oval Office?
The arc of history bends towards democracy. The North Country will be far better represented by Ms. Stefanik's 2020 opponent, Tedra Cobb. I hope we survive Donald Trump's perfidy until the election. Think and vote!
Wendy Aronson, Lake Luzerne