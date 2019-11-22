Editor:
Today, I emailed my Representative Elise Stefanik to let her know that she can no longer rely on my vote. After listening to her news conference after today's impeachment hearing, I became disenchanted by her positions. She did nothing but repeat party talking points and did her best to ignore any testimony that impacted negatively on President Trump. I happen to agree with her that the president has the absolute authority to remove an ambassador. Where I differ is in her refusal to discuss his repeated need to bad (and sometimes foul) mouth the person in question. He could have thanked her for her service and sent her packing without creating a firestorm of negative tweets. She also refused to consider whether the ambassador was fired for nefarious reasons repeatedly falling back on a president's right to remove anyone who serves at his pleasure. The "why" matters, too.
You have free articles remaining.
I do not know when we became so partisan that we cannot engage in honest debate and productive discussion without resorting to rancor and invective. Perhaps, if elected officials lose enough votes, they will get back to the business of governing instead of the business of electing candidates. It is supposed to be Country Over Party. I am one vote standing up for that principle. I hope there are more.
Vincent Palazzo, South Glens Falls