Editor:
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik showed that she needs to have it both ways. She looked us in the eye and chastised Trump's tweets as "inappropriate, denigrating, and wrong" and "unacceptable to tell legal U.S. citizens to go back to their home country." For a fleeting moment I naively dared to hope that she had latched onto a ray of moral courage. But not to be – she followed her own political interest and voted against the House resolution to condemn his "racist tweets" citing the political agenda of the "far left socialist squad," (also known as her colleagues).
It has been said that we should not listen to what Trump says, but watch what he does. Unfortunately we need to do the same with our congresswoman.
Pat Smith, Argyle