Letter to the editor: Stefanik needs to find new doc

Editor: 

So, as to the latest Elise Stefanik happenings, she sent a note to the House clerk, dated Jan. 11, 2022, saying that she would be absent from congressional proceedings due to the “on going public health emergency.”

That very same day she was taking care of herself by raising $3 million at a Trump event in Mar-A-Logo, as reported by Ryan Finnerty of NCPR. Did anyone else in our district go to this clinic? Maybe she should see another doctor besides Dr. Don for that Trumplican virus known as "bruised ego."

Jeff Dickinson, Indian Lake

