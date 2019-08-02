Editor:
Earlier this week, Hunter Sartwell stated that Rep. Elise Stefanik represented Republican values. I agree that she does. I spoke with the congresswoman’s office on Thursday (July 25) and Friday (July 26) to see if they had a statement on President Trump’s “Send Her Back” racist chant. Her office said they had no opinion on that. Though they did point out that they vehemently opposed the “Squad.” So it would appear that she supports Trump’s overt racism, a Republican value. Her office also had no comment on Mueller’s statement that the Russians were actively involved in our elections. Again no comment. Another Republican value, as long as they are helping your side everything is fair game. As a Republican quisling on the House Intelligence Committee she has demanded that Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., resign. She was okay during the active cover-up under Devin Nunes’ “leadership.” Never in my 58 years, have Republican values been pro-Russia till Trump.
I am sure her PAC will support Ilhan Omar’s female Republican opponent who has been indicted twice for shoplifting at Target. Is shoplifting another Republican value?
Trump said during the 2016 campaign that he could murder someone in broad daylight on 5th Avenue in NYC and his followers would not care. It is high time for Elise Stefanik to decide which Republican value she does stand for.
John Busteed, Queensbury