It used to be that Ms. Stefanik refused to contact local radio interviews and local media. Now we find that our emailed letters to her offices are limited to 500 characters. And she's apparently closed her Glens Falls Office as it no longer appears on her landing page. Now Plattsburgh is her highlighted address and she also has offices in East Greenbush and Ogdensburg. Herkimer rates only a phone call. Interesting. Why does she hide?