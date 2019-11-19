{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

I was impressed to see that the Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee involved in the impeachment inquiry gave the “wet work” job to our Congresswoman Ms. Stefanik. She is good at that.

I wish that she had been as equally indignant over the Trump administration’s treatment of immigrant children in detention centers, some of whom died under their care. Rather, Congresswoman Stefanik uttered only a whisper of concern.

David Gottesman, North Creek

