Editor:
After hanging up from the third consecutive day of calling Elise Stefanik’s Glens Falls office and getting no definitive statement on whether Elise supported Secretary Acosta or not, breaking news at 9:46 a.m. on Friday, July 12, is that Acosta has announced he will resign.
Elise, my female representative with a Harvard degree, remained silent about Acosta throughout. My representative did not have a thought or a voice to speak up about a federal capitulation by then-prosecutor Acosta that lied to the underage victims and provided Epstein a Florida county jail sentence that allowed a six-day, 12 hour reprieve from punishment instead of federal charges or federal prison time for sex trafficking of minors.
The Friday morning call to Elise’s office had her staffer Taylor tell me that Elise’s communications director, Madison Anderson, stated our congresswoman was “glad that Epstein was finally brought to justice.” “Finally" is an interesting word for these female staffers and Elise to embrace, for Alex Acosta had the opportunity in 2007, when he was representing the federal government and the victims, to actually argue for the girls based on a 53-page FBI indictment and 82-page prosecution memorandum. Acosta’s subsequent non-prosecution agreement, without the victim’s input or consent, and negotiated on private property, is a travesty of legal accountability.
Will Elise make a post-resignation statement that gaslights the victims with pretend tough talk about how she stands for women’s rights and takes a stand against sexual assault? Will Elise pivot to her Elise-PAC sales pitch, recruiting GOP women to this cesspool of silent and disgusting complicity? People and corporations need to stop funding this travesty of representation that is Elise Stefanik, for she has no stomach for the job of speaking truth to power, especially when asked.
Julie A. Wash, Saratoga Springs