Editor:
Rep. Elise Stefanik’s statement criticizing Post-Star coverage by pointing to socialists organizing the protest on Aug. 8 in their effort to lobby her help to end the policies of detention and family separation of asylum seekers is misleading, and to me, and to all who attended, insulting. Her statement fails to acknowledge the presence of Saratoga Peace Alliance, Saratoga Immigration Coalition, Temple Sinai in Saratoga and members from numerous watchdog groups demanding political accountability.
I am a Democrat and a capitalist. I attended the protest with Americans who see the inhumanity of the president’s policy. For people of conscience from all parties and religious denominations, it is our moral imperative, whether Democrat, Republican, Democratic Socialist or Independent, to speak up when our government is guilty of human rights abuses. The fact that Elise Stefanik justifies such policy — the conditions in detention centers and the separation of children from their parents — makes her complicit, and I say, un-American. That she points to one political party as anathema to invalidate the protest is wrong, and that she has adopted the new Republican mantra that socialists pose a danger to our democracy is insulting to anyone’s right to speak out. Has Stefanik seen the detention centers? Has she seen the children ripped from their parents? Or is she turning her back pretending she doesn’t see because she’s afraid of the president’s ire?
What Stefanik’s Trump supporters don’t understand is by obstructing my entry into Stefanik’s office using physical intimidation, drowning out our singing of ”America” with ear-splitting siren noise blasting through bullhorns to silence us, their accusation, “You hate our country,” and talking about “starting brushfires” at rallies is thug-like behavior reminiscent of pre-World War II Brownshirts stomping out dissenters on the streets of Germany. Is that where we’re headed?
Agata Stanford, Glens Falls