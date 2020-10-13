Letter to the editor: Stefanik misleads on pay increases

Editor:

I have been watching Elise Stefanik's ads on TV for weeks. What they have shown me is that she has learned her lying and stretching the truth lessons well, from both her mentor Paul Ryan and her benefactor Donald Trump.

The latest example — she touts her commitment to the military and veterans, claiming credit for "the largest pay raise in 10 years." What is important to note is that, for the past four years, Trump has been president and she has stood with him and the rest of the GOP time and time again, including approving small pay raises for the military.

The truth is that, while the members of the military will receive a 3.1% pay raise in 2021, they received only 1.3% in 2016 up to 2.6% in 2019, small amounts that aren't mentioned or bragged about. It is noteworthy that under President Obama's tenure, military members were granted 3.5% in 2008, 3.9% in 2009 and 3.4% in 2010.

Makes me wonder if, in order to have something to brag about during the current elections, the GOP passed this pay increase for the military. There sure is not much else they have achieved that is worth bragging about, which may be why their campaign ads overall are derogatory and hateful toward their opponents.