Editor:
Congratulations to Tedra Cobb on garnering so much support this week. From her essay in The Post-Star a few months ago she seems like a bright and compassionate person. Elise Stefanik had such a poor showing at the hearings, it was embarrassing. She had five minutes to question Ambassador Yovanovitch but used her time to complain about the chairman of the hearings. She listed about 10 news outlets where he was reported to have said "the whistleblower will be coming soon." She inferred he went around to them all, but I'm guessing he had 10 microphones in his face at once. It was irrelevant to the hearing. She made the entire audience, the ambassador, the entire committee and their staff wait for her to finish. Very rude, inconsiderate and unprofessional. The next hearing I happened to catch saw her running off a list of questions in very rapid succession, reading from her paper, not looking up at the witness and seemingly unconcerned with his answers. For this good work Trump tweeted she was a rising star in the Republican Party. Presidents come and go, and she will not last long either if she does not think of our district. There is a reason we have a North Country Mission, an Open Door Food Kitchen, a Stewart's Holiday Match, Toys for Tots bins, and The Post-Star's Coats for Kids. Has she ever bothered to look into HUD and drum up support for low income affordable housing in the North Country? When Trump says jump, she says how high. Of course she is a rising star. She's rising real high. Michael Cohen was right when he testified that Trump gets others to do his dirty work. He got his own lawyer and an ambassador from the EU to negotiate with Ukraine.
Sherry Adams, Queensbury