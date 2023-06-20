Elise has learned from the master. The master of grift! Elise is now the greatest grifter in the 21st Congressional District.

In any other universe, an “Official” Deadbeat Donald Defense Fund would see the money go to, um, Deadbeat Donald. Not in Elise’s universe. She keeps not 5%, not 50%, not even 75%. No! Sneaky Elise gets to keep 99% of every donation. You give $500 to Deadbeat Donald and Sneaky Elisey pockets $495. Sneaky Elisey says, “Don’t read my fine print.”