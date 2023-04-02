Why does Elise continue to lie about the January 6 insurrection? We all saw what really happened.

How many people normally die in connection with ”peaceful sightseeing”?

The Capitol police chief saw what really happened and called Elise’s twisted version a lie.

Elise spent time on January 6 hiding from the “peaceful sightseers” who wanted to hang Mike Pence. Why didn’t Elise invite the “peaceful sightseers” into her office? She feared them then!

“Peaceful sightseers” don’t smash windows, break doors or ransack offices. They don’t defecate on the floors of the Capitol or smear their feces on the walls of the Capitol. Our “representative” is so wrong to be pedaling her lies.

Politicians sometimes shade the truth. Elise can’t stand the truth!

Elise’s idol, Deadbeat Donald, continued his irrational attacks on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg calling him an “animal” and “a degenerate psychopath.” Did Elise condemn this outrageous behavior? Certainly not.

Deadbeat Donald has threatened death and destruction if he is indicted. Did Elise try to shut him down? Elise is complicit!

Does Elise support reasonable gun control? No. She wastes her time pushing chocolate milk in schools and demanding reopening train routes to Canada — trains that pass though her district, but carry precious few of her constituents as passengers. Lots of hot air with no real results.

Three kids and three adults shot dead today at a school in Nashville with AR-15 style rifles. What has Elise ever done to help end this slaughter? Stand up to the NRA? Never! Elise has blood on her hands and she will never be able to cleanse them.

Al Muench,

Chestertown