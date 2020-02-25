Letter to the editor: Stefanik letter all about the money

Editor:

I want to thank Ken Tingley and applaud him for his wonderful column in your Feb. 16 paper.

I too got a "personalized" letter from Elise, also with Mrs. Beers crossed out and "Judy" written in blue.

Like you, my letter was all about sending her money so she can continue her fight against the left wing Democrats abuse of power.

The Republican Party lost sight of our three-branch government that was set up to ensure the balance of power and ignored their oath to defend our Constitution when they went into the Senate impeachment trial.

Senate leader McConnell said he would "do the bidding of the White House." I had the impression that members of Congress foremost responsibility was to represent the American people. Over 70 percent wanted witnesses to testify and a fair trial.

I have attended protests in Glens Falls and have experienced first hand the bullying that Trump supporters love to engage in. Clearly Rep. Stefanik loves to have them employ their bully tactics as well.

It was Republican President George H.W. Bush who wanted a "kinder, gentler" country. Today's Republican Party seems to want nothing of the kind.

Judy Beers, Lake George

