Letter to the editor: Stefanik letter a `crazy manifesto'

One of my friends received the same letter (from Rep. Elise Stefanik) and was very upset. She is a Democrat and did not understand why it was sent to her. I assume it was sent to thousands of people and it had to be expensive to produce. There is a tone of desperation in its verbiage.

I found it vitriolic and almost like one of those crazy manifestos that people put out when they're in a rage. An angry, single spaced epistle that goes on way too long.

I also found the date on the top of the page odd. As if someone had sat up all night, jacked up on stimulants and finally released their diatribe early in the morning.

I am glad it is getting some push back.

Maggie Bartley, Elizabethtown

