Letter to the editor: Stefanik lacks honor and personal courage

Biden is weaponizing the FBI against Trump - Congresswoman Stefanik’s predictably instantaneous reaction to the enforcement of a duly issued search warrant on Mar-a-Lago once again displays her utter lack of regard for American values, in this case, core Army values.

It’s now clear that reams of classified information were recovered in the search, some documents labeled “top secret.” Documents that soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division may have risked their lives to obtain. Critical military information that could protect the country and soldiers in the future.

Stefanik’s conduct once again demonstrates a lack of loyalty to the Constitution and any sense of duty or respect for law enforcement and the military. She is so clearly putting her own political self-interest above the welfare of the nation, and in doing so, shows a complete lack of honor, integrity and, most condemnable, a lack of personal courage. Only later did she retreat to “Let’s follow the facts.” Her ready-fire-aim mentality has no place in Congress.

She insults the tens of thousands of her constituents who have honorably served our country. Far from their chief advocate (as her website claims), she doesn’t remotely represent them.

Jim Levine, Adirondack