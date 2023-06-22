“You have multiple members of the Biden family profiting illegally from foreign governments. You also have the bombshell reporting including potential tapes that exist of while Joe Biden was president taking a bribe from Burisma. This reeks of corruption, and we’re going to make sure we follow the facts, and I want to say that Jamie Comer, who is our Chair of Oversight and Government Reform, he’s been doing a tremendous job following the facts … And as I said, tens of millions of dollars. These are illegal bribes and illegal corruption.” That’s Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Wow! Potential tapes! Potential tapes don’t necessarily exist so don’t “reek of corruption.” There’s no evidence for anything in that screed. Potentially maybe, but probably not. “Facts” doesn’t mean what she thinks it does. The latest red herring is a document at FBI.

“This document that they will not stop talking about is shockingly just a 3 year old secondhand hearsay uncorroborated rehashing of Rudy Giuliani’s bogus allegations that he got from corrupt Ukrainian officials.” That’s Rep. Dan Goldman from NY’s 10th district where they have a representative they can be proud of.

Jack Smith has evidence of Donald Trump’s crimes. What does Stefanik have? Smears, conspiracy theories and zero evidence. Defamation is all that MAGA Republicans do well. I’d say it’s about defending Trump, but it’s probably more about the grift.

What would’ve become of our country’s secrets if Trump had died without the government recovering them? Inherited by Don Jr. and Eric? Traded to the Saudis and China by Jared and Ivanka? Sold at a Mar a Lago yard sale? Who cares. Shouty money grubbing is what’s important in MAGA World.

Kevin Robbins,

Fort Edward