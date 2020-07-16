Letter to the editor: Stefanik know value of protecting troops

Editor:

It is a well-known fact that Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is a proud supporter of our military men and women and their families. From securing funding for Fort Drum to fighting for veterans benefits, Elise Stefanik is a strong voice for our national defense.

During these unprecedented times, the North Country and the nation as a whole is fortunate to have Elise Stefanik’s leadership on the national security front.

An essential part of supporting our men and women in uniform is working to ensure their safety. One such action taken by President Trump and wholeheartedly supported by Elise Stefanik is the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Many on the left, including Tedra Cobb, have refused to support this action by the United States. The fact of the matter is that Qasem Soleimani was a terrorist with American blood on his hands. He had killed our troops in the past and certainly had the intent to do so again.

American troops are more secure and the entire world is safer as a result of this decisive action. Elise Stefanik knows the importance of protecting American troops and values around the globe, and will continue to fight for them both at home and abroad.

Daniel McKernon, Argyle

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0