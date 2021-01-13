Letter to the editor: Stefanik knew how bad Trump was

Editor:

The debacle at the Capitol was four (actually more) years in the making. From the beginning, Trump told us and showed us who he was. We had to know he was a self-centered bully who would take America down if it would help him gain personally.

From his early rallies, where he would encourage “Lock her up!” about his opponent, to “Get him out of here” to anyone who challenged him, to the charge of “Mexican rapists,” he encouraged the worst in his followers.

The shame of the attack on the Capitol is what “Make America Great” has come to. His “drain the swamp” has led to the most corrupt administration in generations. Follower after follower who would join his administration would be favored as long as they prostrated themselves to his tweets. The moment they would challenge him, he would debase them on Twitter, and then fire them.

Still the lure was there to suck up to him, thinking that they alone would somehow escape his wrath. Our own congressperson is but one. So far she has escaped his pique. I am convinced this fear, combined with opportunism, is what caused her and more than 100 other representatives and 10 senators to sign on to his baseless claims of fraud. There never was any proof of fraud shown by anyone … Simply baseless conspiracies.