Letter to the editor: Stefanik is the one doing the defunding

Elise Stefanik insults our intelligence by manipulating the truth. It makes me wonder if her perception of residents of the 21st District is more of a dated, movie version of rural people than the reality of the caring, hard-working, and intelligent people that we are.
For example, she accuses Tedra Cobb of wanting to defund the police, yet, Stefanik actually has taken a stand to defund New York’s police by siding with President Trump’s categorization of NYC as an “anarchist city.” With that classification, Trump has stated he will withhold federal grant money that is typically used for housing, transportation and law enforcement; even though many legal experts claim the president does not have the authority to do so.
Tedra Cobb on the other hand has never said she supports defunding the police. Cobb has said that she supports increasing funding for the police and for social supports in the community to aid and supplement police services as situations warrant. Cobb has also not advocated for the channeling of resources from police departments to fund social service agencies.
The conditions and practices that have provoked peaceful protests, and the violence which no candidate condones, is where our focus should remain. The vivid examples of a dual criminal justice system that systematically treats black people in an unjust and inhumane manner cannot be ignored or denied. Nor can we ignore a vicious pandemic, which has left over 200,000 Americans dead and has plagued many survivors with continued health problems. Failed federal leadership to control the spread of the virus has severely impacted all aspects of our lives.
We want our elected leaders to recognize and address these critical issues. Name-calling, lies and chaos is not what we in NY-21 want or deserve.
Your vote is your voice.
I'm for Cobb.
Margot Gold, Saranac Lake
