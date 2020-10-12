Letter to the editor: Stefanik is the one doing the defunding

Editor:

Elise Stefanik insults our intelligence by manipulating the truth. It makes me wonder if her perception of residents of the 21st District is more of a dated, movie version of rural people than the reality of the caring, hard-working, and intelligent people that we are.

For example, she accuses Tedra Cobb of wanting to defund the police, yet, Stefanik actually has taken a stand to defund New York’s police by siding with President Trump’s categorization of NYC as an “anarchist city.” With that classification, Trump has stated he will withhold federal grant money that is typically used for housing, transportation and law enforcement; even though many legal experts claim the president does not have the authority to do so.

Tedra Cobb on the other hand has never said she supports defunding the police. Cobb has said that she supports increasing funding for the police and for social supports in the community to aid and supplement police services as situations warrant. Cobb has also not advocated for the channeling of resources from police departments to fund social service agencies.