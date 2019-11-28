Editor:
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is between a rock and a hard place. Elise is a creature of the swamp who pretended to have Republican values (whatever that is) and conservative instincts. Elise was not supportive of President Trump. Elise learned that from her mentor, RINO Congressman Paul Ryan, a guy who looked like a Lincoln but acted like Quisling. Then there is her time in the G.W. Bush administration, not good. Being a Harvard graduate is another mark against the congresswoman. No one is perfect.
Elise is in a political quandary. Say the right things, play the RINO game and sustain your career in government.
Now Congresswoman Stefanik finds herself in the uncomfortable position of defending a president she loathes. Is she exercising her debate skills and no more? Elise put a “political” target on her back defending President Trump. One need only read the volume of critical letters in newspapers in her district to see the “Stalin organs” are playing their tune.
Elise seems like a nice woman; we share the same birthday by one day. Fellow moon children. I hope Elise does not have as many Geminis in her chart as I do. So far she has flipped once.
I commend Elise on her newfound loyalty for “our” president under siege. Elise would get my vote if I lived in her district. It is easy to run with the hounds (mob) but embracing the fox is an act of courage. God Bless Elise.
Edmond Day, Rotterdam