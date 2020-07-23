Letter to the editor: Stefanik is selling out seniors

Editor:

As we all know, Representative Stefanik’s position on health care is to do nothing except repeal and cut. We can look forward to her next endeavor: Cutting back Medicare and Social Security. Yes, that’s right, as the bill will soon be here for the excess spending Congress has been doing on the COVID-19 emergency — spending to “bail out” large corporations.

When coupled with the 2017 corporation tax cut bill, spending will have to be cut — my guess is Medicare and Social Security.

Since our political “climber” Stefanik will most likely be spending her last term as our Congresswoman, I am sure she will have no trouble selling out her older contingency in NY21. When I asked Ms. Stefanik’s office about plans to expand Medicare to include dental, the answer was, if you can show us how to do that without increasing taxes we would be glad to. Interpretation: We have no plans to expand Medicare.

So I urge you to either put pressure on Ms. Stefanik or not to send her back to Washington.

Jim Novotny, Gloversville

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0