Letter to the editor: Stefanik is not what country needs

Editor:

I wish to have my voice heard in response to Elise Stefanik's speech in Cambridge on Saturday.

I want to know how, with a straight face, she can claim that she and Trump care about and represent Americans, specifically working people and veterans.

How can she say this when we have a president who ignores Russian bounties being put out on our soldiers' heads, who repeatedly disrespects soldiers who have sacrificed their lives by referring to them as "losers," and "suckers," who disrespects Gold Star parents? How can she claim she stands with our soldiers when she stands behind this man? They do not need that kind of support.

How could she, in a speech given the day after the anniversary of 9/11, claim the president stands for us after it was just revealed he had refused to pay out money to 9/11 first responders? How is that supporting or listening to America? We do not want that.

How can either of them claim to stand with working families when they have both worked tirelessly to remove affordable health care options even as a pandemic is slamming us with astronomical medical bills? When they do nothing to get us the financial assistance many of us desperately need?