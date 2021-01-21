Letter to the editor: Stefanik is not one of the good ones

Editor:

I am calling on Elise Stefanik to resign her seat immediately. I comprehend that she will ignore this request as she clearly lacks a moral compass, honor and integrity.

Her recent actions after witnessing the insurgency her master orchestrated proves she suffers from Stockholm syndrome and is unfit for office. To continue to spout outright lies and spread more misinformation hours after a coup attempt by thugs and barbarians is more than enough proof that she is as guilty as they are in this treasonous attempt to subvert the will of the people and take over by force our democracy for her own self-interests.

She betrayed her oath of office to the Constitution and replaced it with a loyalty pledge to her king. For this she must resign!

I implored her staff to provide me with the evidence of a “stolen” election a day before this insurrection, they could offer none! With dozens of court cases thrown out and rejected, millions of more votes for the president-elect, zero proof of fraud, she continues, as she is subservient to one man.

Her demagogue is headed out the door. I ask she follow him for the sake of our nation and for the restoration of all that she lacks in moral integrity, honor and decency.