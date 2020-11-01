Letter to the editor: Stefanik is not on North Country's side

Editor:

Scrolling through NY-21 Rep. Elise Stefanik’s official Twitter feed this month, you’d never know the U.S. presidential and congressional elections were around the corner.

Oh, you can find plenty of tweets in which she’s “proud to announce” legislation she had nothing to do with, or you can read that she “sent a letter to the Department of Defense, Justice, (fill in the blank),” which also tells us tangibly how little she has actually accomplished in D.C.

Stefanik’s Twitter feed this month also reveals that she’s kept close track of #EmergencyNursesDay, #NationalFarmersDay, #WorldMentalHealthDay, #NationalAppleMonth, Agent Orange Awareness Month (no hashtag), #FirePreventionWeek, #NationalManufacturingDay, #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth, and #WorldSchoolMilkDay.

But, in the middle of a global pandemic and economic downturn, what is Stefanik actually doing to help her constituents? Has she nothing to tell us about how to stay safe and navigate work, children’s education, and home? About when to expect a second stimulus check?