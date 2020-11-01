Letter to the editor: Stefanik is not on North Country's side

Editor:
Scrolling through NY-21 Rep. Elise Stefanik’s official Twitter feed this month, you’d never know the U.S. presidential and congressional elections were around the corner.
Oh, you can find plenty of tweets in which she’s “proud to announce” legislation she had nothing to do with, or you can read that she “sent a letter to the Department of Defense, Justice, (fill in the blank),” which also tells us tangibly how little she has actually accomplished in D.C.
Stefanik’s Twitter feed this month also reveals that she’s kept close track of #EmergencyNursesDay, #NationalFarmersDay, #WorldMentalHealthDay, #NationalAppleMonth, Agent Orange Awareness Month (no hashtag), #FirePreventionWeek, #NationalManufacturingDay, #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth, and #WorldSchoolMilkDay.
But, in the middle of a global pandemic and economic downturn, what is Stefanik actually doing to help her constituents? Has she nothing to tell us about how to stay safe and navigate work, children’s education, and home? About when to expect a second stimulus check?
Does Stefanik, who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, have nothing to say in response to Russian bounties on U.S. troops? After the wrongful deaths of countless Black Americans, could she show any empathy whatsoever for families grieving loved ones? Has she nothing to say about the wildfires ravaging California, devastating millions of acres close to the size of New York’s Adirondack Park?
Stefanik’s silence on the most important challenges facing Americans today is deafening. Her Twitter banter ultimately means nothing, however. What’s more important is to see who funds her.
According to the website Open Secrets, as of Oct. 20, Stefanik raised $445,616 (6.9%) from donors in our district compared to $5,984,711 (92.8%) raised from outside of the district. With that sort of money flowing in, how does Stefanik represent those of us who live here?
Catherine Tedford, Madrid
