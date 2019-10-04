Editor:
“I’m the fool, Geppetto,” sighs Dumbo, the tired old flying elephant. “I’ve been taken, I’ve been used. Elise Stefanik’s arrogance burns my ischial tuberosity!" Cinderella listens spellbound beside their table at Stewart's. Just off her caregiving shift at Fort Hudson, she throws down her cloak and joins them.
“Dumbo,” Cinderella soothes, “it’s your nature to be trusting. That’s why your friends love you. You just trusted the wrong girl. Elise Stefanik knows nothing about regular folks. Did you see the video of her flip-flopping at the sod farm in her princess slip-ons? When she came up from D.C., she tossed the wrong slippers into her carpetbag! She's never been the right match for us. The real girl from the North Country is Tedra Cobb!”
“That’s the truth," agrees Geppetto. "Follow the money. The FEC, ProPublica, and OpenSecrets lay the facts out for anyone to see. Stefanik gets only 6% of her contributions from within the 21st District. That’s pathetic! So who outside is paying her the big money, hundreds of thousands of dollars, and what are they gaining? Wall Street for one. Those financiers have reaped a lot from her. She votes against our health care; she votes against our environmental and financial security. Do you think we matter? No! Stefanik’s just climbing over our backs on her way to the top without saying “sorry” or “'scuse me.” Without talking to us at all!
On the other hand, folks like you and me? We make up 75% of Tedra Cobb’s campaign support! We the people of the district are her grassroots! Tedra has lived here for 30 years. She’s gone to school, married and raised her family here. She’s always worked with us and for us. She always will. She’s that kind of person!”
“Amen!" says Dumbo.
Catherine Fay Roberts, Schuylerville