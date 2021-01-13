Letter to the editor: Stefanik is not fit to serve in Congress

Editor:
Elise Stefanik’s decision to protest the results of Joe Biden’s election to the presidency of the United States is laughable; Ms. Stefanik is as big a con as Donald Trump. The ballots in question also elected Republican senators and representatives, yet those results are not in question. These results have been certified by all 50 states, and no lawsuits have prevailed, because there was no evidence to present.
Ms. Stefanik is not fit to serve as our representative, with her treasonous behavior. As a Republican, I find her fealty to Donald Trump repulsive and craven.
Joanne Swanson, Queensbury