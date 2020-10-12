Letter to the editor: Stefanik is not doing a good job

Editor:

I saw this rebuttal to a post in support of Tedra Cobb: “I'm going to vote for Elise Sefanik. She's doing a good job.” All the reasons why I think otherwise came to mind, especially her assault on health care.

Stefanik voted "yes" to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a replacement, which would have resulted in 23 million Americans losing their health care (HR 596).

She voted "yes" to change the ACA's definition of “full-time” from 30 to 40 (HR 30). She voted "no" to the Elijah Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act (HR3), allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices and saving taxpayers billions. And on Protecting Americans with Preexisting Conditions Act (HR 986), she voted "no."

Her unwavering support of Trump goes beyond their unsavory campaign styles. He wants to end payroll taxes forever. Stefanik wrote the GOP plan to privatize Social Security and raise the retirement age.

From health care to environment to consumer protections and Social Security, even the Violence Against Women Act, Stefanik repeatedly shows where her allegiance lies: with the fossil fuel, health insurance and pharmaceutical industries, the gun lobby and Wall Street.