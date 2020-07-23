Letter to the editor: Stefanik is not close to bipartisan

Editor:

Stefanik’s cynical political calculation in 2018 terminated her overt "bipartisan" distancing of herself from Trump and boosted her full-throated support of him. That ploy kept the fires burning for her at home in 2016 for sure — people could still point to her past "I am not very happy" or " I am uncomfortable with Trump's"… milquetoast comments of displeasure to declare her an independent voice in Washington! Yeah right!

The clarion call announcing her change of “heart” (if she has one) was Stefanik's speech at Fort Drum. There, Trump signed the John McCain National Defense Spending Bill, marking Elise's turn to the dark side: She remained mute about Trump’s shameless elimination of McCain's name from the bill in his speech. Her reward for fealty was that oft-advertised campaign picture of Elise basking in the glory at Fort Drum’s podium with the Orange Man smugly looming behind.

From then on she has been anything but “bipartisan.” She ardently defended Trump’s venality at the impeachment hearings, got big exposure on Fox "news” as a new darling of the ultra-right and gobs of outside campaign contributions. The old bipartisan Elise was the caterpillar. That husk now shed has turned Elise into the Trump moth, flitting around the White House — though rarely seen in the 21st District.