Letter to the editor: Stefanik is mum on troops' safety

Your constituents in NY-21, as well as the rest of the county, are waiting for you to make your voice heard on recent reports that Russia offered the Taliban bounties on the lives of American soldiers in Afghanistan. Why is this important? Stefanik sits on the House Intelligence and Armed Services committees. She recently attended a White House briefing on the topic. She talks like she supports the American troops overseas, but where is the pressure on Trump to take an action? Stefanik’s silence is a sin of omission. Her silence makes her complicit.