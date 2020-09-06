Letter to the editor: Stefanik is mum on troops' safety

Editor:
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, I can’t hear you.
Your constituents in NY-21, as well as the rest of the county, are waiting for you to make your voice heard on recent reports that Russia offered the Taliban bounties on the lives of American soldiers in Afghanistan. Why is this important? Stefanik sits on the House Intelligence and Armed Services committees. She recently attended a White House briefing on the topic. She talks like she supports the American troops overseas, but where is the pressure on Trump to take an action? Stefanik’s silence is a sin of omission. Her silence makes her complicit.
There is evidence that GRU, a Russian intelligence agency, had been offering cash rewards as recently as last year to Taliban-linked forces for every confirmed kill of NATO forces in Afghanistan. American soldiers have been put in danger.
Can we, the American people, trust Congresswoman Stefanik to do the right thing and speak up loudly for the men and women who put their lives on the line daily? I think not. There is clear doubt that she will.
I am listening, Congresswoman Stefanik, and I can’t hear you.
Linda Salzer, Cambridge
