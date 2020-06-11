Letter to the editor: Stefanik is leader we need right now

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

There's been a lot said about this health issue and I thought our Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who's been representing us exceptionally for years, really deserves more said about what she's doing for us. It is vital that we safely and efficiently reopen the economy, and provide support to those who need it. Elise understands this and has been leading the way on keeping the North Country safe.

Especially with all the attention Cuomo and the Democrats like to give to downstate, we need a strong and trustworthy elected official who can protect us, and Elise is the representative I trust to do it.

As the elderly members of our community fell sick, it was Elise who called for investigation into our nursing homes. As our businesses were held back from moving to Phase 2, it was Elise who called out the governor's poor decisions. Without someone watching out for the North Country, our area would surely suffer more from this crisis.

I don't know anyone else who is as willing to fight for the people who live up here the same way she does. As the North Country recovers from this health crisis, we need Elise Stefanik’s leadership more than ever.

Matt Zehl, Middle Grove

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0