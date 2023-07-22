Today you announced the growing GOP congressional investigation into the "Biden Crime Family" Who do you represent? NY-21 constituents or GOP/Mr. Trump’s ideological delusions?

Your accusations of President Biden’s so called “Crime Family” activities lack any grand jury indictments or an investigation from an independent Executive Branch department. The closest you come to implying any form of corruption from the Biden family are Mr. Hunter Biden’s tax issues and that situation has been settled to some extent by the IRS. DOJ is still investigating his foreign business practices for any federal violations but the president is not included.

In comparison, Mr. Trump has already been convicted of inappropriate sexual behavior and personal defamation by a jury of New York City residents. He has now been indicted of possessing classified and top-secret information long after he left office. This week, he is expected to be indicted regarding his incitement of the Jan 6 attack on Congress performing its constitutional responsibility for the peaceful transfer of power. The grand juries in both the DOJ cases are provided by American citizens — they agreed to recommend the respective charges presented to the courts.

And now it has been reported Mr. Trump intends to remove the independence of the DOJ and other federal Executive Branch departments and roll them into the White House when he is elected and has pardoned himself from all the charged crimes that I have previously mentioned. Is this how you want to be remembered in the history books as a participant in the destruction of democracy? But wait, children won’t read about it because the GOP will ban that book too.

Frederick Grunewald

Hampton