Letter to the editor: Stefanik is hurting constituents

Editor:
Since Rep. Elise Stefanik is on the House Intelligence Committee, you’d think she’d be better informed. However, on a recent campaign flyer, she makes a false statement: “I am committed to exposing the Chinese Communist Party’s deliberate cover-up of COVID-19, which caused the death of tens of thousands of Americans.“
No, Rep. Stefanik, the Chinese cover-up didn’t cause the deaths; the president you support caused them. There were initial cover-ups in China, but when the knowledge of COVID-19 became public information, the U.S. squandered its chance to prepare for the epidemic, with fatal consequences.
With the threat known, President Trump denied its seriousness. It was, and is, President Trump’s own lack of action, as the head of our government, to establish a national policy to fight the epidemic which has allowed it to devastate our country.
We have 24% of the world’s deaths from this virus, with only 5% of the world’s population. To date the U.S. has lost 184,614 people to COVID-19. In China, there are only 4,634 deaths.
Having learned of the virus, President Trump, and likewise Rep. Stefanik, deny their own responsibility in preventing deaths, continue to ridicule China, and fan racist flames when they refer to COVID-19 as “The China Virus.”
For all the flaws of the Chinese government, China developed a nationwide preventative plan. President Trump, on the other hand, variously denies that the virus exists, says it will go away on its own, and leaves it up to the states to deal with individually. Every country that has controlled the spread of the virus has taken it seriously, with a scientifically guided, nationwide plan. Not the United States.
Rep. Stefanik supports President Trump in all his major actions, and works tirelessly to promote her career in Washington D.C., while doing her best to delude her constituents into believing that she has us foremost in her concerns. Many of us who live in NY-21 do not agree. It’s time for a change.
Robin Brown, Plattsburgh
