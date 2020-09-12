Letter to the editor: Stefanik is hurting constituents

Editor:

Since Rep. Elise Stefanik is on the House Intelligence Committee, you’d think she’d be better informed. However, on a recent campaign flyer, she makes a false statement: “I am committed to exposing the Chinese Communist Party’s deliberate cover-up of COVID-19, which caused the death of tens of thousands of Americans.“

No, Rep. Stefanik, the Chinese cover-up didn’t cause the deaths; the president you support caused them. There were initial cover-ups in China, but when the knowledge of COVID-19 became public information, the U.S. squandered its chance to prepare for the epidemic, with fatal consequences.

With the threat known, President Trump denied its seriousness. It was, and is, President Trump’s own lack of action, as the head of our government, to establish a national policy to fight the epidemic which has allowed it to devastate our country.

We have 24% of the world’s deaths from this virus, with only 5% of the world’s population. To date the U.S. has lost 184,614 people to COVID-19. In China, there are only 4,634 deaths.